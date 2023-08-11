Ridder isn't expected to play in Friday night's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ridder is an inexperienced quarterback with just four games under his belt. However, the Falcons are apparently confident with the reps he's gotten in practice. If Ridder isn't playing, we shouldn't expect to see much, if anything, from Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London.