Ridder is not expected to play in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Steelers Thursday night, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

The Falcons are not expected to play any of their starters in the final exhibition ahead of Week 1, and instead Logan Woodside is likely to see plenty of reps against Pittsburgh in an effort to convince the coaching staff to keep him around as the QB3 behind Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. In total this preseason, Ridder played 17 offensive snaps, completing seven of nine pass attempts for 80 scoreless yards and a red-zone interception.