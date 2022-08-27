Ridder completed 14 of 21 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 28-12 preseason win over the Jaguars. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard while playing into the fourth quarter of Atlanta's preseason finale.

This performance showed why the Falcons plan to open the regular season with Marcus Mariota under center and are likely planning to keep starting him for most or all of the season. Ridder's a good athlete, but the rookie third-round pick still needs to work on his decision-making as a passer. His first pass of the game was picked off, and while Ridder bounced back with a two-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier on the next possession, he was intercepted again in the final seconds of the first half.