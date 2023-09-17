Ridder completed 19 of 32 passes for 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers. He also rushed 10 times for 39 yards and an additional score.

Ridder wasn't sharp early. He threw an interception on his second pass of the game and had two more throws go through the hands of defenders. However, the quarterback also had a touchdown called back after review, so the what-ifs could go both ways. In the end, Ridder did what he needed to do to help Atlanta pull off the victory. Fantasy managers should be enthused with Ridder's production on the ground, but it's also encouraging that he threw the ball 32 times after just 18 pass attempts in Week 1. The Falcons' offense was still run-heavy (45 rushes to 32 passes), but Ridder can certainly be fantasy relevant with the role he garnered versus Green Bay.