Ridder completed seven of nine passes for 80 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Bengals in preseason action. He also rushed the ball once for seven yards.

Ridder saw his first preseason action of the 2023 season and played one drive. He had some strong moments, highlighted by a 21-yard completion to Drake London down the left sideline, and he also showed accuracy in the short to middle areas of the field. On the other hand, the drive concluded in shaky fashion, as Ridder appeared to mistime a throw to Scotty Miller near the goal line -- resulting in a tipped pass and interception. Ridder will be under center for Atlanta's Week 1 matchup against Carolina, and it's possible he won't take the field again until the regular season kicks off.