Ridder completed eight of 12 passes for 71 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans. He added three rushes for 26 yards.

Ridder didn't appear in the second half of the loss, though after the game, coach Arthur Smith disclosed that his quarterback had been checked for a concussion. Despite being cleared to return, Smith, opted to play it safe, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. That means Ridder is likely to return to his starting role in Week 9 against the Vikings. As for his performance, Ridder was inefficient even in a positive matchup and also lost his sixth fumble in his last six contests.