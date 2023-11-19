The Falcons are expected to go forward with Ridder as the starter beginning Week 12 versus the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta is making another QB change during their bye, with Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) set to return to a backup role after throwing three touchdowns and one interception across three games under center, while averaging a disappointing 166 passing yards. Of course, Ridder hasn't been much more prolific, with six passing touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games, and an average of just 193.3 passing yards. Ridder has, however, added 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns, though that production has been balanced out by his seven fumbles (six lost).