Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Ridder is still Atlanta's starting quarterback, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ridder has made just eight starts as a professional, but Sunday's 23-7 loss was by far his worst performance. He committed a career-high three turnovers, including a pick-six late in the second quarter that put Atlanta in a hole it couldn't climb out of. Smith has been adamant about playing smart football, which Ridder didn't do versus Jacksonville, but it appears the 2022 third-round pick will get an opportunity to work through his mistakes. However, Taylor Heinicke is the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL, so if Ridder continues to struggle, don't be surprised if Smith gives the veteran a chance at some point.