Ridder completed four of six passes for 39 yards and gained 11 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries after replacing Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year quarterback gave the Falcons a spark, and Ridder's nine-yard TD run with under three minutes left gave his team a 23-22 lead that the defense couldn't make hold up. Atlanta gets its bye next week, giving Heinicke time to heal up, but if he's not ready to return in Week 12, Ridder could find himself back in the starting role Nov. 26 against the Saints.