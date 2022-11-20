Ridder isn't expected to receive an opportunity to displace incumbent Marcus Mariota as the Falcons' starting quarterback so long as Atlanta remains in playoff contention, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the Atlanta offense floundered in consecutive losses to the Chargers and Panthers, Mariota's job status has come into question. Even though Mariota has completed just 61.9 percent of his attempts and has cleared 200 passing yards on only three occasions this season, he's amassed 347 yards on the ground and has accounted for 15 touchdowns to help keep the Falcons reasonably competitive. Even though Atlanta enters Sunday's matchup with the Bears sitting on a 4-6 record, the Falcons are just one game out of first place in the NFC South, so head coach Arthur Smith will continue to stick with the veteran quarterback for the time being rather than getting an early evaluation on Ridder, a rookie third-round pick out of Cincinnati. Like Mariota, Ridder, who has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, offers some upside as a runner that would presumably allow Atlanta to run a similar offense if Smith opts for a change at quarterback later this season. Ridder acquitted himself reasonably well in three preseason appearances, completing 34 of 56 attempts (60.7 percent) for 431 yards (7.7 YPA), three touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying eight times for 58 yards.