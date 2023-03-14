Despite the Falcons' reported signing of Taylor Heinicke, Ridder is still expected to enter training camp as Atlanta's starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

It's become evident that Atlanta wants to see what it has in Ridder, the No. 74 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. Ridder made four rookie-year starts to close out last season but wasn't totally impressive, completing 63.5 percent of his throws for 177 yards per game and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Heinicke will definitely give Ridder a run at the job in camp, but Heinicke has also probably maxed out as an upper-echelon backup rather than a 17-game starter in the NFL.