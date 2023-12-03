Ridder completed 12 of 27 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets. He also had zero yards on three rushing attempts.

Ridder was held to fewer than 200 passing yards for the sixth time in 11 appearances this season, but his modest passing yardage total included a 20-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt in the second quarter. He also had an interception wiped out by a penalty in the second quarter, and despite the officials calling seven penalties on the Jets in the final four minutes of the first half to move the Falcons into scoring range, Atlanta had to settle for a 22-yard field goal to take a 10-5 lead into the locker room. Ridder helped the team tack on a field goal in the second half, after which the Falcons were content to rely on their defense and running game to seal the win and improve to 6-6 heading into a Week 14 home game against the Buccaneers.