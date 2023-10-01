Ridder completed 19 of 31 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and one lost fumble in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

He also added six rushing yards on one carry. Ridder put on another lackluster performance, punctuated by a 61-yard pick-six thrown to Jacksonville's Darious Williams late in the second quarter, but the second-year quarterback did mange to hit Drake London for a 15-yard score on Atlanta's first possession of the second half. Ridder also got sacked four times, the third time in four games he's been brought down at least that many times. Ridder and the Falcons' offense will try to turn things around in Week 5 at home against the Texans.