Coach Arthur Smith said after Friday's 19-3 win at Miami that Ridder and the rest of the Falcons' starters will play in next Friday's preseason game against the Bengals, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Ridder was held out of Atlanta's exhibition opener, but he'll get his first chance to hand off to first-round rookie running back Bijan Robinson in preseason Week 2. It's unclear how many series Ridder can expect to get under center, but it also may serve as the team's dress rehearsal ahead of Week 1.