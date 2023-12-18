Ridder completed 12 of 20 passes for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception and netted minus-2 yards on five rush attempts in the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Atlanta.

A week after throwing for a career-high 347 yards against the Buccaneers, Ridder's production took a steep drop on a rainy afternoon in Carolina. The second-year signal-caller finished well under the 200-yard mark for the third time in four games since returning to the starting job, and the only highlight of his day was a two-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson in the latter portion of the second quarter. Ridder's hold on the starting job could be somewhat shaky once again following Sunday's performance, and he'll face an aggressive Colts defense in a Week 16 home matchup.