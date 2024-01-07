Ridder will start Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ridder has been benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke twice this season, but the 2022 third-round pick will get another crack as a starter in Week 18 with the latter nursing an ankle injury. Ridder has appeared in 14 games this season, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,545 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's also fumbled 11 times, losing six of them. Logan Woodside will be Ridder's primary backup, while Heinicke is officially listed as the emergency quarterback.
