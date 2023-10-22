Ridder completed 19 of 25 passes for 250 yards, without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers. He added six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown while fumbling three times, losing all three.

Ridder got off to a hot start, completing all four of his passes for 46 yards on the opening drive before capping it with a two-yard rushing touchdown. That success didn't last, as Ridder failed to lead another touchdown drive and lost three fumbles in the red zone, including two at the one-yard line. After Tampa Bay tied the score at 13 apiece with 45 seconds remaining, Ridder connected with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning, 51-yard field goal, which handed Ridder the first road win of his NFL career. Ridder will look to double that win total in a Week 8 road tilt in Tennessee.