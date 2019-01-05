Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Anchors secondary in 2018
Trufant accounted for 66 tackles, 12 pass deflections and one sack for the Falcons this season.
Trufant did not record an interception in 2018, partially due to opposing passers electing to target the Falcons' lesser-polished defensive backs. The 28-year-old ranked as the team's best cover man this season according to Pro Football Focus, grading as the No. 35 player at his position while no other Atlanta cornerback ranked inside the top 80. Trufant was a key reason for the Falcons' improvement against the pass during the latter half of the season, as Atlanta held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 250 yards passing in six of the final eight games of the year, compared to one such performance between Weeks 1 and 9.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to go•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Upgrades to limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Notches sack in loss•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to Thursday's contest•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...