Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Being evaluated for head injury
Trufant exited Sunday's game to be evaluated for a head injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Trufant is likely being evaluated for a concussion, though that has not been confirmed. With Brian Poole (back) also questionable to return, the Falcons are down to just Robert Alford and C.J. Goodwin at cornerback for the time being.
