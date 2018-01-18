Trufant tallied 41 tackles, one sack, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, one touchdown and two fumble recoveries across 15 games in 2017.

Trufant had another excellent season for the Falcons, ultimately finishing as Pro Football Focus' 16th-highest-graded cornerback. However, he again proved to be worth more as a real-life football player than as an IDP asset thanks to his low tackle totals. Considering he hasn't topped 42 tackles in each of the past three years, it's hard to place very much fantasy value on the Washington product in advance of the 2018 campaign despite his reputation.