Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Continues solid play in 2017.
Trufant tallied 41 tackles, one sack, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, one touchdown and two fumble recoveries across 15 games in 2017.
Trufant had another excellent season for the Falcons, ultimately finishing as Pro Football Focus' 16th-highest-graded cornerback. However, he again proved to be worth more as a real-life football player than as an IDP asset thanks to his low tackle totals. Considering he hasn't topped 42 tackles in each of the past three years, it's hard to place very much fantasy value on the Washington product in advance of the 2018 campaign despite his reputation.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Remains in protocol•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Posts season-high five tackles•
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....
-
2017 Season in review
It wasn't a bombastic year. Fantasy points were down. Touchdowns were down. Total plays were...