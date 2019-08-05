Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Dealing with back strain
Trufant (back) was a limited participant for Sunday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn did not implicate that Trufant's back strain is anything severe, mentioning that he wanted to get the veteran cornerback a rest for Sunday's session. Atlanta is well aware of the 28-year-old's importance to the secondary, and seemingly does not want to risk aggravation to the injury with five weeks until the team's Week 1 matchup against Minnesota. Given the relative lack of experience and depth at the position outside of Trufant, there's no need to rush him back onto the field at this stage.
