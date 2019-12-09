Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Done for season
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Trufant (forearm) is out for the season, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Trufant fractured his forearm during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers, and it's no surprise he won't be able to play the final three weeks of the season. The 29-year-old should be moved to injured reserve in the near future. Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield should work as Atlanta's starting cornerbacks for the remainder of 2019.
