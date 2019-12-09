Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Trufant (forearm) is out for the season, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Trufant fractured his forearm during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers, and it's no surprise he won't be able to play the final three weeks of the season. The 29-year-old should be moved to injured reserve in the near future. Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield should work as Atlanta's starting cornerbacks for the remainder of 2019.