Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Enters concussion protocol
Trufant left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a concussion, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The injury occurred when Trufant collided with teammate Keanu Neal late in the second quarter. With Brian Poole also nursing a back injury, C.J. Goodwin and Blidi Wreh-Wilson could be called upon to play more snaps Sunday against the Vikings if Trufant and Poole are sidelined for that contest.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Posts season-high five tackles•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Full participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Scoops and scores against Packers•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Back on the field•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Inks five-year extension with Falcons•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.