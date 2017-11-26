Trufant left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a concussion, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The injury occurred when Trufant collided with teammate Keanu Neal late in the second quarter. With Brian Poole also nursing a back injury, C.J. Goodwin and Blidi Wreh-Wilson could be called upon to play more snaps Sunday against the Vikings if Trufant and Poole are sidelined for that contest.

