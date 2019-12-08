Play

Trufant (forearm) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Carolina, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, but he was forced to leave the game just before halftime. As long as Trufant is sidelined, Blidi Wreh-Wilson would be the main beneficiary to see an uptick in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories