Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Expected to play Week 11
Trufant (toe) is expected to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Trufant has missed four straight games due to a lingering toe injury. The starting cornerback practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, and he'll have one more opportunity to participate without restrictions Friday. If Trufant is indeed able to retake the field Sunday, his presence will provide a much-needed boost for Atlanta's secondary.
