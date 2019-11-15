Trufant (toe) is expected to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant has missed four straight games due to a lingering toe injury. The starting cornerback practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, and he'll have one more opportunity to participate without restrictions Friday. If Trufant is indeed able to retake the field Sunday, his presence will provide a much-needed boost for Atlanta's secondary.