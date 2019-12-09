Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Fractures forearm in Week 14
Trufant broke his forearm in Sunday's win over the Panthers and is slated to undergo surgery Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Trufant's injury is almost certainly season-ending. Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield should take over as the starting cornerbacks for Atlanta moving forward.
