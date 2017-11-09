Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Full participant Thursday
Trufant (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Trufant was limited in Wednesday's session, but it looks like that was nothing more than a precautionary measure, as the cornerback was back on the field in a full capacity Thursday. Expect Trufant to be a full go for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.
