Trufant (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Trufant was limited in Wednesday's session, but it looks like that was nothing more than a precautionary measure, as the cornerback was back on the field in a full capacity Thursday. Expect Trufant to be a full go for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.

