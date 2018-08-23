Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Game-time decision for Saturday
Trufant is dealing with an apparent injury and is considered to be a game-time decision for Saturday's preseason contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The specifics regarding Trufant's potential absence have not been made public. It's uncertain whether there is a real injury concern or something else happening. Be sure to circle back once more is made known.
