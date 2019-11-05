Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Held out of Monday's practice
Trufant (toe) did not participate during Atlanta's practice session Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran cornerback was able to record two interceptions and four pass deflections between Weeks 1 and 5, but has since been besieged by a toe injury and unable to get back on the field. Trufant's status for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans will become more clear based on injury reports throughout the week, but his potential fourth-consecutive absence would be a massive detriment for an already-struggling Falcons secondary, taking on the Drew Brees-led Saints in the Superdome.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...