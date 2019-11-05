Play

Trufant (toe) did not participate during Atlanta's practice session Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran cornerback was able to record two interceptions and four pass deflections between Weeks 1 and 5, but has since been besieged by a toe injury and unable to get back on the field. Trufant's status for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans will become more clear based on injury reports throughout the week, but his potential fourth-consecutive absence would be a massive detriment for an already-struggling Falcons secondary, taking on the Drew Brees-led Saints in the Superdome.

