Trufant (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant didn't practice over the previous two weeks, and now he's in danger of missing a third consecutive contest. The 29-year-old cornerback will likely be called upon to cover either Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf if he can get healthy by Sunday's game against the Seahawks, otherwise Kendall Sheffield will fill into Trufant's role.

