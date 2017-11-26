Trufant left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a concussion, Vaught McClure of ESPN reports.

The injury occurred when Trufant collided with teammate Keanu Neal late in the second quarter. With Brian Poole also nursing an injury to his back, Robert Alford and C.J. Goodwin stand to gain playing time.

