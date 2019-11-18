Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Key takeaway in return from injury
Trufant tallied one interception and seven total tackles during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
The veteran cornerback came up with a huge interception in the end zone early in the second quarter, sliding in front of D.J. Moore to record the pick and keep Carolina's deficit at 10 points for the time being. During Trufant's return from the toe injury that held him out against the Saints in Week 10, he and Atlanta's secondary were incapable of shutting down the Panthers' top wide receiver Moore -- eight catches for 95 yards -- but generated four combined interceptions and kept Carolina from reaching the end zone all afternoon. The Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay forebodes a high volume of yardage and scoring, but with Jameis Winston and his 18 interceptions leading the charge, there also will likely be opportunities for turnovers.
