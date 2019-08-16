Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Makes two third-down stops
Trufant (back) recorded five tackles, including one tackle for loss during Atlanta's 22-10 loss to the Jets on Thursday.
Since suffering a back strain Trufant has become increasingly involved in practice over the past two weeks, and Thursday's preseason showing should be considered another step in the right direction from a health standpoint. The former Pro Bowl cornerback cost his team with a pass interference penalty while in coverage on Deonte Thompson, but also made third-down tackles to force punts on a pair of second-quarter drives for the Jets.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Practice involvement picking up•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Dealing with back strain•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Anchors secondary in 2018•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to go•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Upgrades to limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Notches sack in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...