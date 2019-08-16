Trufant (back) recorded five tackles, including one tackle for loss during Atlanta's 22-10 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

Since suffering a back strain Trufant has become increasingly involved in practice over the past two weeks, and Thursday's preseason showing should be considered another step in the right direction from a health standpoint. The former Pro Bowl cornerback cost his team with a pass interference penalty while in coverage on Deonte Thompson, but also made third-down tackles to force punts on a pair of second-quarter drives for the Jets.