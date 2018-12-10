Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Notches sack in loss
Trufant recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Trufant's sack came on a well-designed blitz in which he was able to go unblocked after Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His five tackles give Trufant 54 on the season, the most he's recorded since 2014. Looking ahead, Trufant and the Falcons will take on the Cardinals in Week 15.
