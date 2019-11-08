Play

Trufant (toe) is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn called Trufant a game-time decision Friday, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic, so his availability for Week 10 appears truly up in the air. The veteran cornerback's presence would be a huge boost for Atlanta's struggling secondary, especially with a matchup against New Orleans' lethal aerial attack on tap. In the event that Trufant is unable to suit up, Blidi Wreh-Wilson will likely play an expanded role on defense.

