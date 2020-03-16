Falcons' Desmond Trufant: On chopping block
The Falcons plan to cut Trufant (forearm) later this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 2013 first-round pick has operated as the Falcons' top cornerback throughout his career, notching 79 pass defenses and 13 interceptions in 97 career games (all starts). Now 29 years old, Trufant should find plenty of interest on the open market, assuming there aren't any complications from the fractured forearm that ended his 2019 season in Week 14. Trufant's release could clear up $10.75 million in 2020 cap space if the Falcons designate him as a post-June 1 cut, per overthecap.com.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...