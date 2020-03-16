Play

The Falcons plan to cut Trufant (forearm) later this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2013 first-round pick has operated as the Falcons' top cornerback throughout his career, notching 79 pass defenses and 13 interceptions in 97 career games (all starts). Now 29 years old, Trufant should find plenty of interest on the open market, assuming there aren't any complications from the fractured forearm that ended his 2019 season in Week 14. Trufant's release could clear up $10.75 million in 2020 cap space if the Falcons designate him as a post-June 1 cut, per overthecap.com.

