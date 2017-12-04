Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Trufant is out of concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant was held out of Sunday's game against the Vikings due to the concussion, leaving the Falcons light on cornerback depth in the loss. However, Trufant should be good to go for practice all week and be a big boost for the Falcons' defense in Thursday's game against the Saints.

