Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Out of concussion protocol
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Trufant is out of concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Trufant was held out of Sunday's game against the Vikings due to the concussion, leaving the Falcons light on cornerback depth in the loss. However, Trufant should be good to go for practice all week and be a big boost for the Falcons' defense in Thursday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Remains in protocol•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Posts season-high five tackles•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Full participant Thursday•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...