Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Posts season-high five tackles
Trufant racked up five solo tackles, three pass breakups and one interception Monday against the Seahawks.
This was easily Trufant's best outing of the season, as he posted season highs in both tackles and pass breakups. Of course, he had extra chances to make an impact against a Seahawks' offense that threw the ball 42 times Monday night, so he may have just waltzed into a favorable matchup that will be difficult to match consistently.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Full participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Scoops and scores against Packers•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Back on the field•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Inks five-year extension with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Won't participate in OTA practices•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Hopes to be ready for May practices•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...