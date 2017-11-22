Trufant racked up five solo tackles, three pass breakups and one interception Monday against the Seahawks.

This was easily Trufant's best outing of the season, as he posted season highs in both tackles and pass breakups. Of course, he had extra chances to make an impact against a Seahawks' offense that threw the ball 42 times Monday night, so he may have just waltzed into a favorable matchup that will be difficult to match consistently.