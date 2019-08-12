Trufant (back) has seen his practice involvement increase since being restricted to limited sessions last week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn downplayed the severity of Trufant's back injury on Aug. 4, seeming to indicate that the 28-year-old would have been able to suit up if confronted with the same issue during the regular season. Keeping the former Pro Bowler healthy for the duration of the year is crucial given that Atlanta's No. 2 cornerback and nickelback -- Isaiah Oliver and Damontae Kazee -- are relatively inexperienced, with 18 starts across three combined NFL seasons.