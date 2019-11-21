Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Practices without limitations
Trufant (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trufant's return to the field Week 11 was preempted by a four-game absence, but he appears to have fully recovered from his lingering toe injury. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran cornerback to draw another start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Facing off against an aerial attack led by Jameis Winston, who leads the NFL with 18 interceptions, bodes well for Trufant's fantasy prospects in IDP formats Week 12.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Key takeaway in return from injury•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to rock•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Expected to play Week 11•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Won't face Saints•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Upgrades to limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...