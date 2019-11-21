Play

Trufant (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trufant's return to the field Week 11 was preempted by a four-game absence, but he appears to have fully recovered from his lingering toe injury. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran cornerback to draw another start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Facing off against an aerial attack led by Jameis Winston, who leads the NFL with 18 interceptions, bodes well for Trufant's fantasy prospects in IDP formats Week 12.

