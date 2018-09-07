Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Questionable to return to Thursday's game
Trufant is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Eagles with a calf injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Trufant came up gimpy mid-way through the third quarter. As long as he is out, look for Brian Poole to see an extended workload at cornerback for the Falcons.
