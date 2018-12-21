Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ready to go
Trufant (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Trufant has been upgraded in practice each day after being held out to begin the week, and was a full participant during Friday's session. The starting cornerback has not yet missed a game this season, and will look to keep his streak alive Week 16 against Panthers interim quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
