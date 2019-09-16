Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Records two picks in Week 2 win
Trufant recorded zero tackles, but had two interceptions during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Eagles.
Trufant had as many interceptions Sunday night as he had over his preceding 40 regular-season outings combined, intercepting deep balls intended for J.J. Arcega Whiteside and Zach Ertz within the course of three offensive drives for Philadelphia. What's also impressive is that the Atlanta defense was able to contain Carson Wentz to 5.4 yards per attempt in Week 2, while executing a potentially season-saving red-zone stop within the final minute of regulation. Upcoming next for Trufant and the Falcons' secondary is a matchup against Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is averaging just 168 passing yards per game, but has five touchdown passes already in 2019.
