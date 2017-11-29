Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Trufant remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Trufant isn't expected to practice Wednesday and appears in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. With another key cornerback in Brian Poole (back) limited in the team's first practice of the week, the Falcons could be shorthanded in the secondary for the Week 13 matchup.