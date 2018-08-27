Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to practice
Trufant (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Trufant did not play in Saturday's preseason contest for undisclosed reasons. While it would be nice for Atlanta to provide more clarity regarding his short-lived absence, it doesn't seem like there is any lingering issue. Trufant figures to be on field for the season opener.
