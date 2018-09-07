Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Returns to Thursday's contest
Trufant (calf) returned to Thursday's game with an IV bandage on his arm, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The IV indicates that Trufant was likely dealing with cramps when he was forced to exit the game. If the veteran corner is forced to miss any more time, Brian Poole should see additional work at cornerback.
