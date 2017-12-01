Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ruled out for Sunday
Head coach Dan Quinn said Trufant (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Trufant has been solid this season, compiling 29 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. With him out, the Falcons secondary could be in even more danger if Brian Poole (back) also can't play. That would leave just three healthy corners -- Robert Alford, C.J. Goodwin and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
