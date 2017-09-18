Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Scoops and scores against Packers
Trufant delivered the dagger against the Packers after picking up a backwards pass and scampering for a touchdown in Sunday's win.
Trufant also had two tackles and a pass defense on the night. Considering opponents may often find themselves playing from behind, Trufant should continue to have plenty of tackle and turnover opportunities this season.
