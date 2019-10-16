Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Sits out practice
Trufant (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons struggled to contain the Cardinals' Air Raid offense in Week 6 without Trufant, as they allowed Kyler Murray to throw for 340 yards and three scores. Trufant is trending toward another absence with a DNP on the first practice report of the week, but he still has Thursday and Friday to get on the field.
More News
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Sits out second straight practice•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Records two picks in Week 2 win•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Makes two third-down stops•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Practice involvement picking up•
-
Falcons' Desmond Trufant: Dealing with back strain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...