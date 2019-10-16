Trufant (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons struggled to contain the Cardinals' Air Raid offense in Week 6 without Trufant, as they allowed Kyler Murray to throw for 340 yards and three scores. Trufant is trending toward another absence with a DNP on the first practice report of the week, but he still has Thursday and Friday to get on the field.

