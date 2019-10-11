Trufant (toe) was held out for Thursday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran cornerback already has as many interceptions this season (two) as he had over his preceding 39 regular-season outings, but the Falcons' secondary continues to be besieged by injury and generally ineffective play. If Trufant is unable to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, that would eliminate two Week 1 starters from the lineup, as former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal (Achilles) is now out for the season after undergoing surgery on his torn Achilles Sept. 29. Nickelback Damontae Kazee, meanwhile, had to be removed from Sunday's game with a concussion, though he was able to participate fully in practice Thursday. Rookie Kendall Sheffield, who last week fielded 28 defensive snaps in the loss to Houston, is expected to get more action on the perimeter should the veteran Trufant ultimately receive an inactive designation for Week 6.